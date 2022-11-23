South Korea has allegedly successfully tested its L-SAM anti-missile defense system

The L-SAM is a cutting-edge indigenous weapon system currently being developed to defend against long-range/high-altitude aerial vehicles while combining with Cheongung II to provide multi-layered missile defense. The latter weapon, a Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile (M-SAM), is already in use and is designed to eliminate threats posed by lower-tier ballistic missiles.

A kill vehicle with a divert and attitude control system (DACS) is utilized by the anti-ballistic missile defense system to provide movement during the terminal phase of the engagement. The kill vehicle interceptors are believed to have a range of about 90 miles (145 km) and are designed to eliminate high-speed ballistic targets at great heights, up to between 25 miles (40 km) and 60 miles (97 km).

The KAMD is the name given to South Korea's layered air defense system, which includes the L-SAM and M-SAM. South Korea can also use other ABM-capable systems, such as the Patriot PAC-3 provided by the United States.

Thanks to two different missile types—one for taking out airplanes and other air-breathing threats and another for destroying ballistic missiles—the L-SAM can take on various aerial threats.