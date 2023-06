A North Korean hacking group called "Kimsuky" has been officially sanctioned by South Korean authorities (the first country in the world to do so). Accused of stealing secret technologies and other sensitive information, the group uses various social engineering strategies to trick people into revealing information passed on to the North Korean government.

“It [Kimsuky] has collected intelligence from individuals and institutions in diplomacy, security, and national defense and has provided it to the North Korean regime,” said the South Korean Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday. “In addition, North Korean hacking organizations, including ‘Kimsuky,’ have been directly or indirectly involved in developing North Korea’s so-called ‘satellite’ by stealing advanced technologies globally related to weapons development, artificial satellites, and space," they added.