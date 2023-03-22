South Korea to build world's largest Ferris wheel by 2025

The location allows visitors to view downtown Seoul, as well as the Hangang River and the Namsan and Bukhansan mountains. The park is also the site of an old municipal landfill, which helps tie in the goal of environmental harmony as well.

Innovation in Ferris wheel design — and ecological recovery

The Seoul Ring will deviate from the traditional spoked structure of the Ferris wheel and use new technology and techniques to create a futuristic spokeless design.

"The city consulted with domestic and international experts in architecture and engineering to secure construction safety and structural integrity of the spokeless design of Seoul Ring," the municipality's statement said. "The city plans to supplement and develop more progressive and creative designs in cooperation with the private sector."

The Seoul Ring will be an entertainment facility, but the city plans to use the site as a cultural complex about Nanjido island, which at one time housed a mountain of refuse from the city nearly 100 meters tall and spread over nearly 2,800,000 square meters. The park is one of several on the former site of the landfill and the city plans to integrate the new landmark into future festival events.