South Korea to build world's largest Ferris wheel by 2025
South Korea is getting set to begin construction on the largest Ferris wheel in the world, which it hopes will help symbolize the future unification of the Korean people.
The structure, which is planned for Haneul Park in the capital city of Seoul and is called the Seoul Ring, has been in the works for a while now, but a site for its location has only recently been selected. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government statement announcing the project site's location, "Haneul Park is deemed a meaningful place for its symbolism as a gate to both Seoul and unified Korea and as a location geographically close to North Korea which shows the harmony and reunification of the Korean race."
The location allows visitors to view downtown Seoul, as well as the Hangang River and the Namsan and Bukhansan mountains. The park is also the site of an old municipal landfill, which helps tie in the goal of environmental harmony as well.
Innovation in Ferris wheel design — and ecological recovery
The Seoul Ring will deviate from the traditional spoked structure of the Ferris wheel and use new technology and techniques to create a futuristic spokeless design.
"The city consulted with domestic and international experts in architecture and engineering to secure construction safety and structural integrity of the spokeless design of Seoul Ring," the municipality's statement said. "The city plans to supplement and develop more progressive and creative designs in cooperation with the private sector."
The Seoul Ring will be an entertainment facility, but the city plans to use the site as a cultural complex about Nanjido island, which at one time housed a mountain of refuse from the city nearly 100 meters tall and spread over nearly 2,800,000 square meters. The park is one of several on the former site of the landfill and the city plans to integrate the new landmark into future festival events.
"Seoul Ring will be constructed on the former landfill site by 2025 as a symbol of the circular economy and climate action for both people and nature," the city said. "Seoul Ring is expected to serve as the city’s new landmark that enhances its global position and urban competitiveness while also revitalizing the local economy."
