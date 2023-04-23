Trending
A new US voting technology
Texturized plant-based 'meat' burger
The light-powered yeast
Mechanism behind greying hair
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs

The nation is investing $15 billion in the technology.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 23, 2023 09:38 AM EST
Created: Apr 23, 2023 09:38 AM EST
innovation
Solid-state batteries.jpg
Solid-state batteries.

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock 

South Korea is investing 20 trillion won ($15 billion) by 2030 in the world’s first solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. According to a statement from the presidential office acquired by Bloomberg and reported on Thursday, the country plans to be the first in the world to commercialize solid-state batteries.

The investment will be jointly made by public and private sectors and the ambitious plan was announced during a meeting hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday.

Solid-state batteries, as their name suggests, are batteries that have both solid electrodes and solid electrolytes. These types of batteries have been rapidly developing in the last few years alongside electric vehicles and they are touted by many as the next generation in battery technology.

They offer incredible safety and relatively low manufacturing costs. This is because they don’t have a liquid core, like modern batteries, but rather a solid substance. This has various benefits, including the fact that these batteries may be produced on a smaller scale and are trickier to ignite. 

Viewed with scepticism

However, the world’s largest battery maker, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., has approached the new batteries with scepticism as they are an emerging technology. One of the main problems with the batteries is that they begin to experience issues after numerous cycles of charging and discharging.

South Korea does not seem concerned.

The nation, according to Bloomberg, also has a plan to quadruple its cathode-material production capacity in the next five years and begin commercial output of lithium-iron phosphate batteries from 2025. 

Just last month, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research announced they may have found a way to make solid-state batteries longer-lasting. In fact, some studies all the way back to 2019 have made claims that the newly developed batteries could one day replace the ever so popular lithium-ion batteries.

Most Popular

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/16/image/jpeg/ylQGrpxWUrV4hYEozvIgkubGJEJr781zH1Bfg8ZQ.jpg
A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/14/image/jpeg/pO1Zjpk2BUncI8XgEXKaoSMBWa7Vh8OUaQDLiONA.jpg
The mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/11/image/jpeg/aSPT6SrX97dY3X0XZv9oG3R4skxYmqc0Kf7fc7pL.jpg
Paradise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island Nauru
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/png/5yWGBfxNpfRvRnCxGYcwOUgD6Rx9p7eK3sWIIzgj.jpg
US puts military might on display in one of its largest ‘elephant walks’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/r1Or1zYEwn/timheader.png
Smart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructure
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/ORpzkoi07MQKFlQOQbswCBwUydKdSB8IBxnmSxpL.jpg
Time to pay up: Facebook users can now file a claim for their cut in $725M settlement
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/21/image/jpeg/OzuwnmBjNdWWY5xInOnKaGSSzSL6NuiAtAvk92jj.jpg
Happy Birthday Hubble! Telescope celebrates with majestic chaotic star birth image
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/25/image/jpeg/J2zyEi0YhNHLLcWXTs7LoxARJR4CbpiJAL6IgNsX.jpg
The future of energy has a surprising 'big problem,' environmentalist Carl Pope reveals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/21/image/jpeg/5i8RnyZCck05FOGZCsCeoyvAP5yE25Df5qQFz0Tm.jpg
Supernovae pose a threat to life on Earth, says NASA study
More Stories
scienceDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claim
Paul Ratner| 3/8/2023
scienceScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robot
Sade Agard| 10/26/2022
scienceDART is one "important step" in the long road towards functional planetary defense
Chris Young| 11/1/2022