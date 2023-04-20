Space balloon startup to offer first flights by 2025

The space tourism industry is getting a lot of attention lately thanks to the likes of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, but they aren't the only ones getting in on the act. French space balloon startup Zephalto has opened up reservations for flights to the stratosphere, starting at just $132,000 per ticket.

The six-hour ride, which is currently set to take off from France, has the imprimatur of France's space agency, according to a report in Bloomberg. For now, the plan is for six passengers to ride in a capsule underneath the hydrogen-and-helium-filled balloon for about 90 minutes to an altitude of about 15.5 miles (25km, or about three times higher than commercial air traffic), where they will hover and take in the sights for about three hours. Then, they will decent another 90 minutes to return to the surface.

This is a much lower altitude than either Blue Origin or Virgin Galactic flights in recent years, a heated contest that has been dubbed the billionaire space race by critics, with Blue Origin pointedly noting that it actually takes its passengers past the Karman line, the most widely used international measure for the beginning of outer space (an altitude of 62 miles, for the curious).