A Texas-based company announced the achievement of an unprecedented feat in the realm of telecommunications in a press statement.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., demonstrated its space-based 5G connectivity technology on 8th September, 2023, by placing a call from an unmodified Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone in Maui, Hawaii, to a Vodafone engineer in Madrid, Spain.

This breakthrough promises to redefine the way we communicate and has the potential to bring the world closer together through enhanced connectivity.

Earlier this year, the company made headlines by successfully testing its satellite by beaming 4G signals to smartphones.

What makes AST SpaceMobile’s latest feat remarkable is that the call originated from a wireless dead zone, highlighting the prospects of space-based networks in bridging connectivity gaps, especially in remote and underserved areas.