Meet ESV: A lithium-free energy storage solution

Meet ESV: A lithium-free energy storage solutionAt 30,000 cycles, Nickel-hydrogen batteries can last for 30 years and still retain 86 percent capacity, claims the manufacturer.Ameya Paleja| Sep 25, 2023 08:33 AM ESTCreated: Sep 25, 2023 08:33 AM ESTNickel-hydrogen-based batteries that have long been used by NASA for its space missions are now making their way to power the grid. California-based EnerVenue is building large Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs) that could be used to power the grid using renewables, a press release said. With the world making a major transition to renewables, energy storage solutions are the need of the hour. Lithium-ion batteries have been our best bet so far but making large-scale storage solutions is turning out quite expensive and cumbersome. Li-ion batteries are prone to thermal runaway and large energy storage solutions need additional facilities for cooling, ventilation, and fire suppression to prevent a major mishap. This is where nickel-hydrogen-based batteries could help. How does a nickel-hydrogen battery work? A nickel-hydrogen battery is much like any other battery with stacks of electrodes but held inside a pressurized gas tank. The cathode is made of nickel hydroxide, while the anode is hydrogen. When the battery is charged, the reaction produces hydrogen gas, which is oxidized during the discharging process to form water. A single unit of the Energy Storage Vessel (ESV)EnerVenue The energy-storing process, which involves the production of highly combustible hydrogen gas and a pressurized tank to contain it, raises doubts. However, the peak pressure inside the tank reaches only five percent of that in a hydrogen fuel cell. Moreover, if the pressure of the gas increases further, it results in the conversion of the gas into water again. NASA has extensively used this technology for batteries on the International Space Station (ISS). The technology that was developed in the 1970s used expensive platinum catalysts, but in 2020, Yi Cui, a professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford, found an inexpensive alternative using nickel-molybdenum-cobalt alloy. Powering the gridCui's invention led to the incorporation of EnerVenue, where he works as the chief technology officer. The company is looking at using the technology to power the grid as renewables become more mainstream. The battery pack consists of six-foot-long and six-inch wide tanks, dubbed ESVs, and capable of storing three kWh of energy. Unlike lithium-ion-based energy storage solutions, ESVs can work across a wide temperature range of -40 Fahrenheit (-40 degrees Celsius) to 140 Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) and do not require the extra paraphernalia to keep it from blowing up. Cost-wise, the manufacture of nickel-hydrogen batteries is currently more expensive than lithium-ion ones. Additionally, the energy storage density of Lithium-ion is the best we have achieved to date. This means a larger number of nickel-hydrogen batteries would be required to get the same output as Li-ion. Where nickel-hydrogen handsomely beats lithium-ion is the 30,000 charge cycles, which ensure that the battery can last up to 30 years. The company estimates that the batteries will retain 86 percent capacity after these cycles, too. EnerVenue is now building a gigafactory in Kentucky to scale up production and reduce its costs. Once operational, the facility is expected to supply five GWh of batteries every year and will reach its peak at 20 GWh. Nickel-hydrogen batteries are currently deployed in small-scale pilot systems and now need to demonstrate their value at a larger scale before they can dethrone lithium-ion.