Space cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20

Startup Green Launch is developing an artillery-like cannon called the hydrogen impulse launcher to fire payloads into orbit.

The company's technology draws from the work of an experimental 1960s U.S. Army program called HARP.

Green Launch co-founder Eric Robinson told IE the method will have the "least environmental impact per kilogram" of any orbital launch system.

As the small satellite and payload launch market continues to grow at a rapid speed, concerns also grow over the environmental impact of the increasing number of yearly rocket launches.

One recent study, for example, suggests that black carbon released during launches could lead to a phenomenon known as the black umbrella that would make the rocket industry's emissions comparable to those of the global aviation industry.