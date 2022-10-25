Space-cleaning robots could be developed thanks to novel device that was inspired by wilting passion fruits

Even the smallest debris, such as paint particles from rockets, can threaten spacecraft and robotic missions when colliding at extremely high speeds (about 15,700 miles per hour) in low-orbit Earth. In fact, these paint flecks alone caused the replacement of many space shuttle windows.

Additionally, for most robotic spacecraft operating in low Earth orbit, millimeter-sized orbital debris poses the greatest threat to mission termination.

For instance, in 1996, a French satellite was hit and damaged by debris from a French rocket that had exploded a decade earlier. Additionally, the 3,500 large, trackable debris pieces (and many smaller ones) were added to Earth's orbit by China's 2007 anti-satellite test. This involved using a missile to destroy an outdated weather satellite. And these are just a few examples (of many) of human-made space debris---natural types (meteoroid) exist too.

Overall, the study not only explains and anticipates the structural changes on the surface of dehydrated passion fruits. It also helps simplify the creation of an adaptive robot for grabbing objects inspired by a natural and novel type of chiral wrinkling.

Abstract:

Many biological structures exhibit intriguing morphological patterns adapted to environmental cues, which contribute to their important biological functions and also inspire material designs. Here, we report a chiral wrinkling topography in shrinking core–shell spheres, as observed in excessively dehydrated passion fruit and experimentally demonstrated in silicon core–shells under air extraction. Upon shrinkage deformation, the surface initially buckles into a buckyball pattern (periodic hexagons and pentagons) and then transforms into a chiral mode. The neighbouring chiral cellular patterns can further interact with each other, resulting in secondary symmetry breaking and the formation of two types of topological network. We develop a core–shell model and derive a universal scaling law to understand the underlying morphoelastic mechanism and to effectively describe and predict such chiral symmetry breaking far beyond the critical instability threshold. Moreover, we show experimentally that the chiral characteristic adapted to local perturbation can be harnessed to effectively and stably grasp small-sized objects of various shapes and made of different stiff and soft materials. Our results not only reveal chiral instability topographies, providing fundamental insights into the surface morphogenesis of the deformed core–shell spheres that are ubiquitous in the real world, but also demonstrate potential applications of adaptive grasping based on delicate chiral localization.