Space startup Launcher lost a vehicle for the second time after it was successfully lifted to orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Orbiter SN3 space tug was designed to carry smaller satellites to their intended orbit after separation from the launch vehicle — in this case, Falcon 9.

Orbiter SN3 launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-8 rideshare mission on June 12, though it fell into an uncontrollable rotation soon after its separation. The loss of the space tug also resulted in the loss of the mission's primary payload, Launcher explained in a press statement.

The loss of Orbiter SN3

Orbiter SN3 telemetry data indicated shortly after deployment that the vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin shortly after it detached from Falcon 9.