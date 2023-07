A planned portable electronic jamming device to combat Chinese and Russian space-based tech is running two years late, Bloomberg reported. Called Meadowlands and developed by L3 Harris Technologies, the project was due for delivery last year but will come in 2024 at the earliest.

The new war gear, once delivered, will feature radar-like dishes mounted on wheeled trailers to make it as portable as possible.

The US Space Force has to order 30 units

US Space Force officials announced plans to produce up to 30 units. Problems encountered during testing “have been resolved, and the program is moving into its final integration and test phases,” the Space Systems Command said in a statement. It added that "the technical issues were due to unexpected challenges that required complex reworks of subassemblies".