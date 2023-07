The United States Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) has published a draft solicitation for a "FOO Fighter" satellite constellation. The Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter program gives it its full name, F2; the constellation is intended to detect, track, and coordinate the interception of hypersonic missiles.

Published on July 7, 2023, the program asks for eight satellites fitted with infrared and optical sensors. These satellites will aid in detecting, warning, and precisely tracking advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems. Their deployment is intended to enhance fire-control capabilities on a global scale. Given the relatively low altitudes hypersonic missiles travel at (compared to intercontinental ballistic missiles), these satellites will extend the warning time the US (and its allies) can achieve to detect and respond to hypersonic threats.