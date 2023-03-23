US Space Force wants to build an orbital satellite 'service station and seaport hub'

"The Port," when built, will be one of the first orbiting platforms to expand commercial space activities. It is a "gateway service station and seaport hub in space" that can be used to assemble and resupply satellites. It can put together working satellites from another platform. This is a new way of reusing technology platforms to make Earth's first fully robotic orbital destination.

Dave Barnhart of Arkisys Inc. said this award opens up a unique methodology to support on-orbit flexibility, mission change in flight, high fidelity manipulation, and assembly of complex objects. "This award opens up a unique methodology to support on-orbit flexibility, mission change in flight, high fidelity manipulation, and assembly of complex objects. And it's super cool!" he added.

"Through the unique SBIR process from the U.S. Space Force and SpaceWERX, we will address using resources in space to create new platforms or modify them on the fly, rather than only building new ones," said Talbot Jaeger, CTO of Novawurks Inc.

"The Port will demonstrate a platform to create a space system from parts into an operational element. We [proudly] support Arkisys with our unique HISat system to achieve a full-scale demonstration," he added.