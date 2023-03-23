US Space Force wants to build an orbital satellite 'service station and seaport hub'
The U.S. Space Force, through its innovation arm SpaceWERX, has awarded a $1.6 million Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract to Arkisys Inc., in collaboration with Qediq Inc., Novawurks, Motive Space Systems, iBoss, and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES). The contract is intended to demonstrate the building of a standalone 3-axis stabilized satellite platform called "The Port," which will make space operations more resilient and expand commercial activities in space.
"The Port," when built, will be one of the first orbiting platforms to expand commercial space activities. It is a "gateway service station and seaport hub in space" that can be used to assemble and resupply satellites. It can put together working satellites from another platform. This is a new way of reusing technology platforms to make Earth's first fully robotic orbital destination.
Dave Barnhart of Arkisys Inc. said this award opens up a unique methodology to support on-orbit flexibility, mission change in flight, high fidelity manipulation, and assembly of complex objects. "This award opens up a unique methodology to support on-orbit flexibility, mission change in flight, high fidelity manipulation, and assembly of complex objects. And it's super cool!" he added.
"Through the unique SBIR process from the U.S. Space Force and SpaceWERX, we will address using resources in space to create new platforms or modify them on the fly, rather than only building new ones," said Talbot Jaeger, CTO of Novawurks Inc.
"The Port will demonstrate a platform to create a space system from parts into an operational element. We [proudly] support Arkisys with our unique HISat system to achieve a full-scale demonstration," he added.
"The Port" team plans to do a full-scale demonstration in 1G soon to show its idea of using robotic operations to build a modular space platform for hosting spacecraft, testing payloads, and diagnosing all subsystems.
"The ability to assemble a functional satellite off of another platform will open up not just Earth orbit markets and on-the-fly changes to existing satellites, but to on-demand satellites for lunar or Martian exploration," added Dr. Robert Ambrose, director of space and robotics Initiatives at TEES. "This is incredibly exciting for us as we are developing platforms to validate and demonstrate higher fidelity robotics on orbit, to build, assemble, repair, and operate," he added.
Arkisys Inc. is an industry-leading advanced spacecraft architecture, structures, and platform solutions provider. It aims to manufacture the first long-duration space platform with an entirely scalable architecture to deliver multiple services for a growing international space commerce customer base starting in 2024. The team believes "The Port" will create or modify new platforms on the fly rather than only building new ones.