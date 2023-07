The United States Space Force's first-ever "orbital warfare" exercise has been delayed until the end of the year, Breaking Defense reports. Officially called "Red Skies," the exercise is organized by the force's Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM).

Red Sky at night

"Red Skies" is an annual training program by STARCOM for Space Force personnel under Space Operations Command (SpOC). It aims to prepare "Guardians" (the term for Space Force service members) to respond to potential attacks on US satellite systems. As the primary field command of the Space Force, SpOC's Delta 9 unit is pivotal in conducting orbital warfare. The mission's main objective is, according to its official website, to “protect and defend operations and providing national decision authorities with response options to deter and, when necessary, defeat orbital threats.”