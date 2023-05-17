US Space Force announces ambitious Spitzer telescope 'resurrection' mission

The U.S. Space Force has announced an ambitious plan to bring a powerful NASA telescope out of retirement.

An initial study aims to bring the Spitzer Space Telescope, which was retired in 2020 after 17 years of infrared light observations, back to life.

The Space Force awarded startup Rhea Space Activity $250,000 to explore the possibility via a project dubbed the Spitzer Resurrector Mission.

"This would be the most complex robotic mission ever performed by humanity," astrophysicist Shawn Usman, Rhea's CEO, explained in a press statement.

The 'Spitzer Resurrector Mission'

Spitzer performed pioneering infrared light observations from deep space after it was first launched on August 25, 2003. The telescope utilized a liquid helium cooling system. Once the satellite's supply of liquid helium was exhausted, it could no longer cool its instruments, and the mission was retired.