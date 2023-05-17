ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
3D ceramic printing
Hammerhead sharks
Discovery in Earth's core
Germline mutation in vertebrates
The science behind procrastination
2,500-year-old underground settlement

US Space Force announces ambitious Spitzer telescope 'resurrection' mission

It would be 'the most complex robotic mission ever performed by humanity.'
Chris Young
| May 17, 2023 08:38 AM EST
Created: May 17, 2023 08:38 AM EST
innovation
An artist's impression of of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
An artist's impression of of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

NASA / JPL-Caltech 

The U.S. Space Force has announced an ambitious plan to bring a powerful NASA telescope out of retirement.

An initial study aims to bring the Spitzer Space Telescope, which was retired in 2020 after 17 years of infrared light observations, back to life.

The Space Force awarded startup Rhea Space Activity $250,000 to explore the possibility via a project dubbed the Spitzer Resurrector Mission.

"This would be the most complex robotic mission ever performed by humanity," astrophysicist Shawn Usman, Rhea's CEO, explained in a press statement.

The 'Spitzer Resurrector Mission'

Spitzer performed pioneering infrared light observations from deep space after it was first launched on August 25, 2003. The telescope utilized a liquid helium cooling system. Once the satellite's supply of liquid helium was exhausted, it could no longer cool its instruments, and the mission was retired.

Related

It could soon come back from the dead, though.

Spitzer is currently located two astronomical units (the distance from the Sun to Earth) away. As such, it would be an incredibly complex mission, surpassing the five space shuttle missions that serviced the Hubble Space Telescope between 1993 and 2009.

Given the massive cost of space missions, it's understandable that NASA aims to squeeze as much life as possible from its satellites. In fact, the space agency is also considering a mission that would extend the life of Hubble, which has been active for more than 30 years.

The new early-stage study proposes a "Spitzer Resurrector" mission to launch in 2026. Rhea Space Activity will develop technology that will allow the mission's spacecraft to "restart Spitzer, confirm that it has been restored to its original performance capabilities, and ... remain nearby to act as a high-rate data relay to Earth, thus restoring Spitzer to its full efficiency," the company explained in its statement.

Most Popular

Bringing a James Webb predecessor back to life

Surprisingly, Rhea has yet to launch a mission to space. It does have several in the works, though, including the Lunint (Lunar Intelligence) mission, which could launch next year.

It will also form a partnership with the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Blue Sun Enterprises, and Lockheed Martin for the Spitzer mission.

NASA's historic James Webb Space Telescope mission launched in December 2021 also uses infrared instruments to peer into deep space. However, Spitzer made its observations in different wavelengths, and its location in space also provides a unique vantage point.

While it's by no means a given that a startup will be able to pull off "the most complex robotic mission" ever, the new proposal potentially opens the door to a new era of deep space servicing missions that would allow scientific instruments to live on much longer than previously thought possible.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/BnBt8nhZEWGDTZHrkqPqrZk7qbqY3oOIl05JfhFG.jpg
Bill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/08/image/jpeg/DhrinAypHMYfomDg0dGnYCt3cKZih17mRHi712Cq.jpg
Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlement
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/jpeg/d2Zl3zAReu7sOWQDUo5ZQXkBTSbVinFcJNmdVd8G.jpg
Brainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same room
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/10/image/jpeg/FMmhKKgAG4KZXdGWpPwtKaWA9lJf2m32kXuoSzgI.webp
China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/11/image/jpeg/aSPT6SrX97dY3X0XZv9oG3R4skxYmqc0Kf7fc7pL.jpg
Paradise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island Nauru
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/11YE8Ra9XFAeMCWtr7NkhTgCclLXVCimWlRMCl8T.jpg
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/07/28/image/jpeg/NNtfnbTaik1AM0sKbXKHcRlITvzGvsWdhA9VNNdl.jpg
How AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/29/image/jpeg/56nhrvIXSTMdybofobXI2CTDnB33yl4k88AnkNQl.jpg
Bird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much faster
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/NVeA8k47X74crSlYxIu8ymYaOn25rNgvGOLSJzdB.jpg
Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/11/image/jpeg/Fi8u7iCoun1QHbUNYLHfJmkBwZj71bHib7tRpo7O.jpg
Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch
More Stories
cultureHow AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggage
Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022
innovationGhanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
Chris Young| 1/18/2023
innovationThe genuine article?
Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023