AstroForge recently launched its Brokkr-1 satellite to test its asteroid refining process in space.

The company is one of a number of startups that have aimed to tap into the immense potential of space mining technology in recent years.

AstroForge could become the first private company to operate in deep space with its Brokkr-2 mission.

AstroForge, the California-based startup that recently launched a space mining test aboard a SpaceX rideshare mission, is looking ahead toward a future in which all of the resources we need can be plucked out of the sky.

The firm recently sent its 6U CubeSat, called Brokkr-1, to space aboard SpaceX’s rideshare Transporter-7 mission, on April 15.

Brokkr-1 was built by U.K. company OrbAstro. The small spacecraft was designed to validate AstroForge's technology in space by performing its refining process on a pre-loaded asteroid-like material while in orbit.

In an interview with IE, AstroForge co-founder and CEO Matt Gialich explained that, paradoxically, "mining off-world isn’t about space." Instead, the focus is on acquiring the resources we need on Earth so that we can stop relying on dwindling reserves on our planet.