Earlier this year, California-based Momentus Space replied to a NASA Request for Information (RFI) with a proposal to lift the Hubble Space Telescope's orbit using water propulsion.

In May, the company successfully lifted the orbit of its Vigoride-5 spacecraft using its Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET), which uses water as a propellant.

In an interview with IE, Momentus Space CTO Rob Schwartz said the company is "conducting live tests on the ground" to demonstrate its technology is capable of raising Hubble's orbit.

NASA's iconic Hubble telescope has been in orbit for more than 30 years.

In that time, it has made over 1.5 million observations that have led to the publication of more than 18,000 scientific papers.

Though the space observatory has enabled cutting-edge science, its aging hardware has also led to a number of recent close calls — in 2021, for example, a problem with Hubble's payload computer led to a month-long outage.

Another challenge the Hubble team face is the fact that the space telescope's orbit is decaying and must be raised if it's to continue operations for much longer.

With this in mind, NASA issued a Request for Information (RFI) last year, calling on the private sector to develop the technology and methodology required to re-boost Hubble into a higher orbit.