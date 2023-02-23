Artificial gravity habitats now have access to satellite 'space tug'

Launcher, meanwhile, will have its entire 120-person team folded into Vast, with Launcher founder Max Haot joining Vast as the company's new President.

"Our Launcher team jumped at the chance to join [Vast CEO Jed McCaleb's] vision of moving beyond Earth and advancing humanity’s exploration of space," Haot said.

"By joining the Vast team, we are able to work with an incredible team of experienced engineering professionals currently at Vast and further pursue and develop our products and technologies to date, to include our Orbiter space tug and hosted payload products as well as our high-performance staged combustion rocket engine, E-2," Haot added. "Our investors, customers, and partners are also in full support and excited for what’s next."

For Vast, founded in 2021 by Mt. Gox crypto exchange co-creator Jed McCaleb, the acquisition is a major move. Currently, Vast is entirely funded by McCaleb. but with the Orbiter payload tug developed by Launcher, McCaleb hopes to see Vast generate a revenue stream independent of his own financing.

"At that point, you can raise much more money in better terms," McCaleb told TechCrunch. Haot said that Launcher had already signed several customers before the acquisition, with other deals in discussion prior to the acquisition that will presumably be taken on by Vast.