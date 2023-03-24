Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population

Mars City Design and Innovation Labo Tokyo teamed up to develop a superfood supplement for space.

Their initiative, the Astrobiome Space Project, will develop space medicine and culinary innovations for the future of space travel.

The development of their new postbiotic metabolite supplement was partly influenced by Japan's centenarian population.

With NASA, SpaceX, and others looking to take human space exploration to the next level, new solutions are required to help future astronauts survive for months and even years in harsh space environments.

Dietary requirements will be a particularly challenging aspect of long missions to Mars and other parts of the solar system. With current technologies, it would take humans roughly nine months to reach the red planet, meaning they would need to do everything in their power to stay as healthy and active as possible.