Bird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much faster

Space travel is currently very time-consuming, making it hard to reach faraway destinations quickly.

A new paper proposes using dynamic soaring to dramatically speed up spacecraft.

The flying technique, inspired by seabirds, takes advantage of varying solar wind speeds.

Space travel offers tremendous promise for humanity, with the immense vastness of the cosmos rife with planets, stars, and resources. But getting to other parts of space quickly hasn't been easy for us, even with the recent achievements in space technology. Trips to faraway destinations like Jupiter would still take years.