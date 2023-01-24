SpaceX aced a massive Starship milestone ahead of orbital launch

SpaceX's first full Starship wet dress rehearsal

Those who followed the much-delayed wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis I mission will likely know that the "wet" in wet dress rehearsal refers to the fueling process. A wet dress rehearsal essentially tests all the procedures before cutting things off just short of an actual launch.

For the Starship wet dress rehearsal, which took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas on Monday, January 23, the company fueled up a fully stacked Starship for the first time. That means Ship 24, the prototype for Starship's upper stage, was attached to Booster 7, the prototype for Starship's Super Heavy booster stage. Together, they both measure 395 feet (120 meters) in height.

Starship completed its first full flight-like wet dress rehearsal at Starbase today. This was the first time an integrated Ship and Booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant pic.twitter.com/btprGNGZ1G — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2023

SpaceX loaded liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellant into Starship, which has been fully stacked since the beginning of the month. NASASpaceflight.com live-streamed the wet dress rehearsal on its YouTube channel.

"Today’s test will help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as the performance of Starship and the orbital pad for flight-like operations," SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk: Starship "March launch attempt appears highly likely"

The wet dress rehearsal was reportedly a success, meaning SpaceX is on track for the maiden orbital flight of Starship in the near future. Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starship could fly to orbit as soon as next month, though a "March launch attempt appears highly likely."

When it does fly to orbit, Ship 24 will detach from Booster 7 and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Booster 7, meanwhile, will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after launch from Starbase.