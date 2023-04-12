Trending
Tesla in China
Bible's Lost Section Found
Alzheimer's treatment
Realistic Holograms
Robot Dogs to Paint Art
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

SpaceX shares stunning animation of Starship making journey to Mars

The massive Mars rocket could fly to orbit as soon as next week.
Chris Young
| Apr 12, 2023 05:04 AM EST
Created: Apr 12, 2023 05:04 AM EST
innovation
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX Starship

SpaceX/YouTube 

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of its massive Mars rocket, Starship.

With Elon Musk having recently stated on Twitter that the launch of Starship is trending towards the "third week of April", SpaceX recently revealed a new animation showcasing the rocket flying to Mars.

SpaceX shares new Starship animation

In its new promotional video, SpaceX shared stunning imagery of Starship, which is set to be the world's most powerful rocket once it takes to the skies.

The video shows Starship launching to orbit and detaching from the Super Heavy first-stage booster. Super Heavy returns to Earth and is caught on the ground by SpaceX's "Mechazilla" launch tower, while the Starship upper stage starts its journey to Mars.

A shot of a Starship spacecraft touching down on a landing pad tilts upwards to show a characteristic "space jellyfish" caused by another Starship above the skies of the Red Planet. As the camera continues to move upwards, we see more of the impressive exhaust clouds emitted by other Starship spacecraft headed toward the surface of Mars.

The entire video can be viewed above via SpaceX's YouTube channel. It's an exciting look ahead at what a Mars settlement might look like in a few decades – though SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been somewhat distracted by his Twitter duties in recent months, the billionaire recently stated that SpaceX aims to build one million Starship spacecraft to send more than one million humans to Mars by 2050.

Starship could fly to orbit next week

Before that can happen, SpaceX will have to launch Starship to orbit for the first time. The private space firm could launch the Starship Orbital Flight Test (OFT) as soon as April 20, with Musk having recently stated Starship is "ready to launch, pending regulatory approval."

Most Popular

If all goes to plan for SpaceX this month, the 394-foot-tall (120 meters) Starship rocket will become the world's most powerful rocket, surpassing NASA's Space Launch System (SLS). While SLS produced about 9.5 million lbs of thrust at liftoff during the Artemis I moon mission, Starship is expected to soar past that record by creating a massive 17 million lbs of thrust at launch. That will be thanks primarily to the 33 Raptor engines that power Super Heavy.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/pTPeqxOPgjoSb9ETtsTZNmPWWIHNqiMcudnE2YaD.jpg
'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/SLlbjVOFWl4gnzvIRksxVFQwENVgxuYkAw4I4j2G.jpg
Top notes of sex? Engineered plants trick pests using sex perfume
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/9f9TVfvJwqfmYyh8DP8qt8nPjLHUULE02nqiUtXA.jpg
Boston Dynamics robot dogs to paint art for National Gallery of Victoria
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/10/image/jpeg/6ZX8UzppyITFehtDP7SpdIo89mrf5tfMjvh5MQHI.jpg
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/24/image/png/K9oj1voZEaFCD46qxQ4fJbZ0Dqp6ueyAJt5LMRtT.png
Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/26/image/jpeg/cw4iUlFMCVCqx9zz6N6RHqpgLwfaF2sTY6XwTJGx.jpg
Scientists have a radical idea to power Mars colonies - wind turbines
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/fFjMHpnZs4VquHmHoOrFAbxIZyoIU3dKl7XIRtcq.jpg
'We should be scared': Experts warn of advanced AI impact on US elections
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/22/image/jpeg/A7eVobEVrPDYHyqM77AYqj4P4C8D72n5WjuEVn33.jpg
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/tRNDMAAXN6KCROheDbkiCw5CoTBb3rb6NDldDOGT.jpg
Elon Musk now rebrands NPR's Twitter from 'state-affiliated media' to 'Government Funded'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/25/image/jpeg/bou5YcwKMviXs63AY1NHCI7FBiTlmj2TEPJbObEW.jpg
NASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
More Stories
innovationCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future
Deena Theresa| 8/17/2022
innovationHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprints
Ameya Paleja| 12/24/2022
scienceBreakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly important
Grant Currin| 8/4/2022