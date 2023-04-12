SpaceX shares stunning animation of Starship making journey to Mars

The video shows Starship launching to orbit and detaching from the Super Heavy first-stage booster. Super Heavy returns to Earth and is caught on the ground by SpaceX's "Mechazilla" launch tower, while the Starship upper stage starts its journey to Mars.

A shot of a Starship spacecraft touching down on a landing pad tilts upwards to show a characteristic "space jellyfish" caused by another Starship above the skies of the Red Planet. As the camera continues to move upwards, we see more of the impressive exhaust clouds emitted by other Starship spacecraft headed toward the surface of Mars.

The entire video can be viewed above via SpaceX's YouTube channel. It's an exciting look ahead at what a Mars settlement might look like in a few decades – though SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been somewhat distracted by his Twitter duties in recent months, the billionaire recently stated that SpaceX aims to build one million Starship spacecraft to send more than one million humans to Mars by 2050.

Starship could fly to orbit next week

Before that can happen, SpaceX will have to launch Starship to orbit for the first time. The private space firm could launch the Starship Orbital Flight Test (OFT) as soon as April 20, with Musk having recently stated Starship is "ready to launch, pending regulatory approval."