SpaceX announces a new 'flat high performance' Starlink dish for internet on moving vehicles

New Starlink dish 'works on any moving land object'

The new hardware is essentially an add-on for the Starlink RV service, announced in May this year, which allows users to connect to the internet while on the move — the service has enabled several users to live an enviable off-grid lifestyle.

SpaceX CEO added on Twitter that the new option "works on any moving land object." The newly-announced flat high-performance hardware is part of SpaceX's push to upgrade its Starlink service worldwide by bringing it to more countries — it is currently available in more than 30 countries worldwide and will come to many more over the next year or two — and also to moving vehicles, including RVs, cruise ships, private jets, and passenger airliners.

Works on any moving land object https://t.co/Xu4qKJW4D9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2022

On its website, SpaceX explained that deliveries for the new flat high-performance Starlink dish can be expected by December 2022 and the new hardware is priced at $2,500 USD. That's a steep price, coming in at four times the amount customers will pay for a standard Starlink dish. Then there's the requirement to pay the Starlink RV monthly fee for in-motion use, which comes in at $135.

SpaceX says Flat High Performance is designed for those looking to have a permanent installation on their vehicle. The dish offers enhanced GPS capabilities for in-motion use, the private space firm adds.

The hardware includes a Wedge Mount kit to install the dish at an eight-degree angle for water run-off. It's worth noting as well that the new dish does have improved weather resistance and a 1.7x better snow melt capability than the standard dish.