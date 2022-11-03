SpaceX is building one next-gen Raptor engine every day ahead of Starship launch

Now, Kirasich has provided an update on SpaceX's fully reusable Starship launch system, stating that the private space firm is building one of its next-generation Raptor engines every day.

SpaceX is "now building seven engines a week"

SpaceX just fired its Falcon Heavy rocket into orbit for the first time in more than three years. That rocket uses 27 Merlin engines and it is the world's most powerful operational rocket. All going to plan though, it will soon be stripped of that title by Starship.

SpaceX will use 33 Raptor engines to power the Super Heavy booster that serves as the Starship launch system's first stage, while another six will power the upper stage. For NASA's moon mission, Starship will have to re-light the first stage's engines to launch astronauts off the moon.

"SpaceX has moved very quickly on development," Kirasich explained during the Advisory Council. "We've seen them manufacture what was called Raptor 1.0. They have since upgraded to Raptor 2.0 that first of all increases performance and thrust and secondly reduces the amount of parts, reducing the amount of time to manufacture and test. They build these things very fast. Their goal was seven engines a week, and they hit that about a quarter ago. So they are now building seven engines a week."

To put that impressive manufacturing speed into perspective, NASA awarded startup Aerojet Rocketdyne a contract worth $1.16 billion in 2015 to restart the production line for the RS-25 engine for its Space Launch System (SLS). The RS-25 produces approximately 510,000 pounds of thrust, which is practically the same as SpaceX's Raptor 2 engine. The goal for Aerojet Rocketdyne, as set out in the terms of NASA's contract, was to produce four RS-25 engines per year.