SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ended in a dramatic explosion that spread potentially harmful debris far and wide. It also resulted in a 3.5-acre fire on state park land.

Soon after the first flight of the massive Mars rocket on April 20, a group of environmental activists filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). In their lawsuit, they accuse the government agency of failing in its duty of properly assessing the potential environmental impact of Starship.

Now, in a new filing submitted to the FAA on Thursday, July 6, SpaceX asked that a federal court dismiss the complaint and also denied the allegations that Starship poses a threat to the surrounding wildlife habitat in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX's Starbase facility is located.