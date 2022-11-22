SpaceX could launch two Falcon 9 rockets in the space of about six hours

A record-breaking year for SpaceX

SpaceX announced that it will attempt to launch the Eutelsat 10B communications satellite around 9:57 pm EST (2:57 UTC) on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after that launch was delayed on Nov. 21 "to allow for additional pre-flight checkouts." At the same time, SpaceX's next Cargo Dragon resupply mission, called CRS-26, to the International Space Station (ISS) is on course to launch at around 3:54 pm EST (20:54 UTC) on Nov. 22.

SpaceX did discover a small leak in the Dragon spacecraft earlier this month, which moved the launch of the CRS-26 mission back a day to Nov. 22. By complete coincidence, the timing of the delays for both missions means they will launch only six hours apart.

Standing down from tonight’s launch of the Eutelsat 10B mission to allow for additional pre-flight checkouts; now targeting tomorrow, November 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET for liftoff. Weather is currently 20% favorable — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 22, 2022

However, as Teslarati points out, U.S. Space Launch Delta 45 (formerly the 45th Space Wing) forecasts only a 10 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for both launches, meaning it is unlikely they do go ahead. Eutelsat 10B has a backup window on Nov. 23, while CRS-26 could also launch on Nov. 26.

Either way, even if SpaceX doesn't reach another impressive milestone by performing two Falcon 9 rocket launches so close together, this has been another groundbreaking year for the private space firm — even as its CEO Elon Musk has spent countless hours away purchasing and then managing a rather well-known social media firm.

Back in October, Musk tweeted a congratulations to his SpaceX team for completing its 48th launch of the year, meaning Falcon 9 now held the record for "most launches of a single vehicle type in a year".