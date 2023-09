A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted 13 military satellites to low Earth orbit on Saturday, September 2, at 7:25 am Pacific time, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

The Tranche 0 mission for the US Space Development Agency (SDA) took off from Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. It was the second launch of the SDA's Tranche 0 mesh network of military communications and missile tracking satellites.

The first launch took place on April 2, with SpaceX lifting 10 satellites to low Earth orbit.

SpaceX launches military satellites for the SDA

The SDA is a US Space Force organization. It aims to deploy an internet in space that can transmit information at rapid speeds via satellites to military systems at sea, in flight, and on the ground.