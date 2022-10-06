It's been three years, but SpaceX's Falcon Heavy might finally launch again this month

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will finally fly again

The upcoming Falcon Heavy mission, codenamed USSF-44, will come hot on the heels of SpaceX and NASA's Crew-5 astronaut mission, which launched a Russian astronaut as well as the first native American astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

USSF-44 is expected to launch from Launch Complex 39A, and SpaceX team members will prepare the launch pad ahead of the mission. Unlike Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy uses three Falcon boosters, instead of one, in order to triple the total thrust and lift heavier payloads into orbit. The exact launch time has not been released yet.

It will be SpaceX's fourth launch of Falcon Heavy and its first time using the launch system since June 2019. The reason Falcon Heavy hasn't flown for so long is largely due to payload delays as well as the logistical complexity of these missions compared with SpaceX's Falcon 9 missions, which typically launch smaller satellites, payloads, and crew.

The USSF-44 mission, for example, was originally meant to launch near the end of 2020, but it has been delayed by issues with the U.S. Space Force payload set to launch aboard Falcon Heavy. The Space Force has revealed very little information about the payload of USSF-44.