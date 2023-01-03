SpaceX launches its first mission of 2023 following a record-smashing 2022

It also follows on from what was a record-breaking year for SpaceX in 2022, with the company almost doubling its previous launch record.

The Transporter-6 mission

SpaceX's Transporter-6 mission launched the EOS SAT-1 for EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA). It is the first of seven agriculture data satellites of the firm's new constellation, which is expected to be complete by 2025. The EOS SAT-1 will observe approximately 386,000 miles (1 million square kilometers) of agricultural land every day, using 11 bands of light, to provide crucial data from the skies.

That data will help farmers to better administer their crops and also reduce their carbon emissions, energy consumption, and water usage.

🛰️ EOS SAT-1 is launching in 24 hours on @SpaceX Transporter-6 mission and you can watch it live 👀 ! @SPACEdotcom will live stream the launch, with special appearances by #EOS_SAT #Satellite Program Lead and EOSDA’s Senior Researcher.

🔴 Don’t miss it: https://t.co/e4IyO1fdNc pic.twitter.com/yDfiEYpyTa — EOS Data Analytics (@eos_da) January 2, 2023

In a press statement, EOSDA CEO Artiom Anisimov said "this launch brings new game-changing possibilities of satellite technologies to the agricultural industry. EOSDA will now work with proprietary datasets to provide even deeper and more accurate insights for its customers and partners."

Other satellites launched aboard Transporter-6 include Spire Global's six satellites for monitoring maritime and aviation traffic via ADS-B technology. Four Kleos spacecraft, meanwhile, are being deployed into a sun-synchronous orbit from which they will track "hidden and illegal activity" via radio frequency transmissions.