SpaceX's Starlink V2 Minis, the smaller testbed version of its next-generation Starlink V2 satellites are now transmitting data back to Earth.

In a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, SpaceX announced it has "initiated communications" between the satellites and licensed stations within the US, as first reported by PCMag.

Starlink V2 Mini satellites begin communicating

Though we know the satellites have started communicating, we still don't know for sure whether they have begun beaming internet data to Starlink customers.

SpaceX launched the first batch of Starlink V2 Minis back in February. At the time, it explained that the satellites are larger than their standard V1 satellites but smaller than the V2s, which will eventually be lifted to orbit using a Pez dispenser-style mechanism on its fully reusable Starship rocket.