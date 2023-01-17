SpaceX shares stunning images of its latest Falcon Heavy launch

While we can't know much about the payloads Falcon Heavy sent to orbit due to the sensitive nature of the mission, SpaceX has provided some impressive imagery of the launch.

Falcon Heavy launches the U.S. Space Force's first mission of the year

The little we do know about U.S. Space Force's mission USSF-67 is that it carried one military communication satellite and five smaller payloads to orbit. The military communication satellite is the Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM 2 (CBAS-2), which was deployed to a geostationary orbit roughly 22,200 miles (35,700 kilometers) above Earth's surface.

Falcon Heavy at launch of mission USSF-67. SpaceX / Twitter

The mission also carried the Long Duration Propulsive ESPA (LDPE)-3A, a payload adapter that has the capacity to carry six small satellites into orbit. For this mission, it carried five, as per Space.com.

Falcon Heavy is made up of three modified Falcon 9 boosters. The central booster also features a payload-carrying first stage that detaches and is propelled toward orbit shortly after launch.

Falcon Heavy heading toward orbit. SpaceX / Twitter

Before that happens, the two reusable side boosters detach and come back down to Earth for one of SpaceX's iconic side-by-side booster landings. The central booster, meanwhile, is not reused. For USSF-67, it splashed down and was discarded in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 27 Merlin engines powering Falcon Heavy off the launch pad. SpaceX / Twitter

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy is powered by 27 Merlin engines, generating a total thrust of 5 million lbs at launch. That makes it the world's second-most powerful operational rocket after NASA's SLS, which generates 9.5 million lbs of thrust.