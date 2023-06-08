SpaceX just launched a satellite that was designed to be hacked

On Monday, June 5, SpaceX launched its Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket for the 20th time.

The International Space Station (ISS) re-supply mission, CRS-28 contracted by NASA, also lifted a number of CubeSats into low Earth orbit.

One of those, called Moonlighter, will be used as an experimental "hacking sandbox", a report from Cyberscoop reveals.

The small satellite will be the focus of a competition taking place at the annual Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas later this year, during which teams will compete to infiltrate the orbital system's software.

Moonlighter was designed to improve cybersecurity in space

For the past three years, the U.S. Air Force has hosted its Hack-A-Sat competition at Def Con. Hack-A-Sat is aimed at helping experts improve cybersecurity in space amid growing concern over the vulnerability of orbital systems.