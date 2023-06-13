SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 booster for the 200th time

SpaceX performed its 200th rocket booster landing during its latest rideshare mission, Transporter-8.

The private space firm launched 72 small satellites to orbit yesterday, June 13, aboard a Falcon rocket that took off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:35 pm EDT (2135 GMT). Only eight minutes after launch, the rocket's first stage returned to Earth for a vertical landing.

It was the ninth launch and landing for this particular booster and SpaceX's 200th booster landing, the company wrote in a mission description on its website.

SpaceX's 200th Falcon 9 landing

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 booster landing took place on December 2015, and the company has since carried out landings following missions that have sent astronauts to orbit.