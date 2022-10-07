SpaceX launched a Russian cosmonaut and a Native American woman to space for the first time

SpaceX Crew-5's international crew

Endurance latched onto the ISS's Harmony module at 5:01 p.m. EDT (2101 GMT), and the docking operation was completed roughly 10 minutes later. The hatch between ISS and Endurance opened at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT), allowing the Crew-5 astronauts to join seven other crew members already aboard the orbital station.

The Crew-5 astronauts — NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan's Koichi Wakata, and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina — will spend five months aboard the station.

The station now has 11 crew members with the arrival of the four

Mann is the first Native American woman in space, while Kikina is the first Russian cosmonaut to fly on a SpaceX launch system.

Last month, NASA's Frank Rubio became the first U.S. astronaut to launch to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz rocket since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Kikina has been the first Russian to launch into space from U.S. soil. Both were already contracted to launch before tensions escalated earlier this year between the West and Russia.

Western governments, including U.S. President Biden's administration, retaliated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with unprecedented sanctions targeting the country's aerospace industry and other sectors.

Of all the Crew-5 members, Wakata is the only one to have been to space. The Japanese space agency astronaut had previously flown to space five times.