SpaceX launches another 56 Starlink satellites – how big is the mega-constellation now?

SpaceX launched its latest batch of Starlink broadband satellites into orbit early in the morning of Sunday, May 14.

One of the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rockets launched 56 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:03 am EDT (0503 GMT).

Shortly after launch, the Falcon 9's first stage came down to Earth for one of the company's iconic landings.

SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 flies again

Roughly 8.5 minutes after launch, SpaceX's Falcon 9 touched down on the drone ship 'Just Read the Instructions', stationed on the Atlantic Ocean, to mark another successful mission. On its website, SpaceX explained that this was the 11th launch and landing for that particular booster.