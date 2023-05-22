SpaceX launches second-ever private astronaut mission Ax-2 to the ISS

The second-ever all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) launched yesterday, May 21.

Axiom Space'x Ax-2 mission launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 5:37 p.m. EDT (2137 GMT) from NASA's iconic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Ax-2's crew of four includes the first Saudi Arabian woman to fly to space.

Ax-2: The second-ever all-private astronaut mission

Shortly after the launch of Ax-2 the SpaceX Falcon 9's first stage booster returned to Earth. Seven minutes and 45 seconds into the mission, the booster performed one of SpaceX's famous rocket landings at SpaceX's Landing Zone-1, not far from Pad 39A.