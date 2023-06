SpaceX lifted another batch of its Starlink "V2 Mini" internet satellites as part of a test campaign ahead of the launch of its next-generation Starlink 2.0 satellites.

One of SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rockets launched 22 of the new satellites early on Sunday, June 4, against the backdrop of a stunning blue sky. The Starlink mission lifted off at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Just eight minutes later, the Falcon 9's first stage booster performed an automated landing in the Atlantic Ocean on SpaceX's drone ship Just Read the Instructions.