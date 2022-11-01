Falcon Heavy lifts off! SpaceX finally launches the world's most powerful rocket again

Approximately ten minutes after launch, Falcon Heavy's two side boosters came down for a dramatic side-by-side landing. More than three years later, watching Falcon Heavy's boosters land at the same time is still a breathtaking sight — a marvel of engineering in motion.

Falcon Heavy: The “world’s most powerful operational rocket” flies again

Falcon Heavy is the world's "most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two," SpaceX says on its website. That’s thanks to the fact it uses three Falcon 9 boosters to give it a massive 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. Shortly after launch, two of those boosters descended back to Earth for a tandem landing in what has become an iconic representation of SpaceX’s engineering capabilities.

In its live stream, SpaceX pointed out that the tandem landing constituted the 150th and 151st successful landing of an orbital-class rocket. SpaceX says on its website it was the first launch and landing of these specific boosters and that they "will be prepared for re-flight on a future U.S. Space Force mission later this year." The central booster will not be reused, however, as it performed a planned reentry and fell into the ocean.

Falcon Heavy’s side boosters have landed – marking the 150th and 151st recovery of orbital class rockets pic.twitter.com/vK4ZdfDQtX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022

The entire launch can be viewed in the SpaceX YouTube video embedded below. This particular launch stream was shorter than usual as the U.S. Space Force requested SpaceX not share footage of its classified payload online. The footage shared shows the leadup to launch, the launch itself, and the booster landings.