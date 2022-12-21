SpaceX may launch Gen 2 Starlink satellites by the end of the month

SpaceX told the FCC that once its satellites are up and running, consumers can use the extra capacity for low-latency broadband services through its updated, next-generation NGSO system.

All this despite placing hundreds of first-generation Starlink satellites into orbit on Falcon 9 rockets this year, Elon Musk's SpaceX, which was formed in 2002, is experiencing congestion on its broadband network, according to SpaceNews.

SpaceX tweeted on December 19 that Starlink now had over one million "active subscribers," up from the 250,000 the firm claimed it had in March.

According to Ookla's data, which shows how median Starlink download speeds have continued to decline across the United States and Canada, the network has been strained due to its rising popularity.

Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers – thank you to all customers and members of the Starlink team who contributed to this milestone ❤️💫🌎 https://t.co/5suNxFvtEH pic.twitter.com/E1ojYarcEA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2022

To date, more than 3,600 Starlink satellites have been launched by SpaceX using Falcon 9 rockets. Out of those, it is estimated that 3,300 of the 4,408 Gen1 satellites allowed by the FCC are still in space.

The FCC gave Starlink partial permission to use 7,500 of the almost 30,000 satellites in its intended Gen2 network on December 1, 2022.

The new satellites will be more capable and potentially invisible to the naked eye

SpaceX thinks that Gen 2 will add new features like direct-to-smartphone services and more space for people who already use Starlink. The FCC is still looking at SpaceX's overall plan to extend the Gen2 constellation significantly.