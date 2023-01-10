TrendingCES 2023Solar FlaremRNA VaccineWeb 3.0Kara WaterSuez CanalMetahuman TechnologyChatGPT2022 Top IE Stories

SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket could soar to orbit as soon as next month

Elon Musk said the private space firm has "a real shot at late February" for the orbital launch of Starship.
Chris Young
| Jan 10, 2023 08:35 AM EST
Created: Jan 10, 2023 08:35 AM EST
innovation
SpaceX's Ship 24 during a static fire test.
SpaceX's Ship 24 during a static fire test.

SpaceX / Flickr 

We might finally see SpaceX's Starship soar to orbit next month.

SpaceX's orbital launch of its fully reusable Starship rocket is arguably the most exciting upcoming space mission of the year. And we may not have to wait very long to see it take to the skies.

Starship could fly to orbit for the first time as soon as late February, though March is more likely, according to an update from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk via Twitter.

Elon Musk: "We have a real shot at late February"

If all goes to plan, Starship, SpaceX's next-generation rocket, will drastically reduce the cost of successive rocket launches due to the fact the company will reuse the entire spacecraft. Musk and SpaceX have long been working toward the launch of Starship, with the ultimate goal being human travel to Mars and beyond.

In November, Musk said Starship was about two static fire tests from launch. Since that time, SpaceX has performed two static fire engine tests, suggesting the orbital launch is just around the corner. Now, Musk has provided a new update via Twitter, in which he set a new rough launch date.

"We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday, January 7.

SpaceX also recently shared footage of Ship 24 being stacked onto Booster 7. Ship 24 is the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) upper stage, also known simply as Starship. Booster 7, meanwhile, is the massive first-stage booster called Super Heavy. The upcoming orbital test flight will use the two prototype elements, which have been the subject of numerous tests over the last few months at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas.

Starship will be the world's most powerful rocket

Though it looks like SpaceX is currently performing final preparations ahead of the launch of Starship, the private space firm still has some work to do ahead of the momentous mission. Musk, for example, has said the company has yet to carry out a full 33-engine static fire test with Booster 7. Static fire tests see rockets fire up a set number of their engines while anchored to the ground.

Most Popular

For the orbital launch of Starship, Ship 24 will fly to orbit before traveling around Earth once. It will then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Booster 7 will also splash down in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after launch from Starbase.

Though Starship prototypes have flown before — and have performed impressive belly-flop maneuvers and landings — this will be the first time a Starship prototype reaches orbit. It will also be the very first-time Starship flies atop a Super Heavy vehicle.

Once operational, that combination is expected to take the crown back from NASA for the organization with the world's most powerful rocket. SpaceX previously held the title with Falcon Heavy, though NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) for Artemis I now has the title of the world's most powerful operational rocket.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Dawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technology

Engine technology has come a long way since the dawn of the Space Age.

Matthew S. Williams | 12/3/2022
Biohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
sciencepremiumBiohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
Sade Agard| 9/23/2022
Fossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteries
sciencepremiumFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteries
Sade Agard| 9/5/2022
More Stories
innovation
In a first, a solar-powered reactor converted plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Deena Theresa| 1/10/2023
innovation
Microsoft unveils VALL-E, a text-to-speech AI that can be trained in just 3 seconds
Ameya Paleja| 1/10/2023
innovation
ChatGPT's insane powerful searches could be coming to your smartphone soon
Ameya Paleja| 1/10/2023