SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket could soar to orbit as soon as next month

Elon Musk: "We have a real shot at late February"

If all goes to plan, Starship, SpaceX's next-generation rocket, will drastically reduce the cost of successive rocket launches due to the fact the company will reuse the entire spacecraft. Musk and SpaceX have long been working toward the launch of Starship, with the ultimate goal being human travel to Mars and beyond.

In November, Musk said Starship was about two static fire tests from launch. Since that time, SpaceX has performed two static fire engine tests, suggesting the orbital launch is just around the corner. Now, Musk has provided a new update via Twitter, in which he set a new rough launch date.

"We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday, January 7.

SpaceX also recently shared footage of Ship 24 being stacked onto Booster 7. Ship 24 is the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) upper stage, also known simply as Starship. Booster 7, meanwhile, is the massive first-stage booster called Super Heavy. The upcoming orbital test flight will use the two prototype elements, which have been the subject of numerous tests over the last few months at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas.

Starship will be the world's most powerful rocket

Though it looks like SpaceX is currently performing final preparations ahead of the launch of Starship, the private space firm still has some work to do ahead of the momentous mission. Musk, for example, has said the company has yet to carry out a full 33-engine static fire test with Booster 7. Static fire tests see rockets fire up a set number of their engines while anchored to the ground.