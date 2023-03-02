SpaceX successfully puts ISS crew into orbit for the sixth time

The launch of Crew-6

The mission was earlier scheduled for launch on the morning of February 27 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. However, the mission was scrubbed under three minutes from the launch after a blockage was detected in the flow of the engine-ignition fluid. After the mission was aborted, the clogged filter was replaced, the system purged, and preparation began for a launch on Thursday morning, reported Reuters.

At 12:34 am EST (0534 GMT), the nine Merlin engines on the Falcon rocket sprung to life and lifted the 25-story tall space launch vehicle skyward.

Nine minutes later, the lower-stage Falcon booster separated and flew itself back to Earth, where the drone vessel "Just Read the Instructions" was floating in the Atlantic for its recovery.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/aTsxNo2cJN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 2, 2023

The rocket's upper stage with the Dragon capsule cruised at Mach 20 as it reached its preliminary orbit. The rendezvous with the ISS is expected to happen 25 hours later in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Flight profile of Dragon and Crew-6 as they travel to the @space_station pic.twitter.com/WxUCPUlIbn — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 2, 2023

Onboard the Dragon capsule are two NASA astronauts, crew commander Stephen Bowen, and Warren "Woody" Hoburg. A former submarine officer with the U.S. Navy, Bowen is a space veteran logging 40 days in orbit during his three Space Shuttle flights. Hoburg, 37, is an engineer making his first space flight.