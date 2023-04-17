SpaceX scrubs the first orbital launch attempt of Starship

As it had already filled Starship with fuel, it would go ahead with a wet dress rehearsal that would allow it to glean valuable data ahead of the next launch attempt.

"A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter shortly before the scrubbed launch.

When will SpaceX's Starship fly to orbit?

Kate Tice, Quality Systems Engineering manager at SpaceX, and one of the narrators of the live stream, said another launch attempt likely won't be possible within the next 48 hours. Musk added on Twitter that SpaceX "learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days …"

Ars Technica's Senior Space Editor, Eric Berger, meanwhile, pointed out on Twitter that "Wednesday looks iffy for the next Starship launch attempt", citing a weather forecast of strong winds in South Texas.

Today's scrub is not the outcome space enthusiasts the world over will have wanted, but it wasn't wholly unexpected. Once it does soar to the skies, Starship will be the world's most powerful rocket. Much in the same fashion as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), the mission won't be rushed so as to give Starship the best chance of success.

If all goes to plan, the 394-foot-tall (120 meters) Starship rocket surpasses NASA's SLS to become the world's most powerful launch system. While SLS produced roughly 9.5 million lbs of thrust at liftoff during the Artemis I moon mission, Starship is expected to smash that record by creating a massive 17 million lbs of thrust at launch. That will be thanks primarily to the 33 Raptor engines that power Super Heavy.