SpaceX sets the next Starship orbital launch attempt for April 20

Anticipation was sky-high yesterday for the first orbital launch attempt of Starship.

Unfortunately, the launch was scrubbed only eight minutes before liftoff due to a frozen valve on the Super Heavy first-stage booster.

Now, SpaceX has a new launch window, and it opens on Thursday, April 20. A 62-minute launch window will open on that day at 9:28 am EDT (1328 GMT), SpaceX wrote in its updated mission description.

Memes have, unsurprisingly, come rolling in, as the date — 4/20 — is significant to marijuana enthusiasts and to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who made an extremely expensive joke referring to the date back in 2018.

New date for SpaceX's historic Starship launch

Starship was designed to be fully reusable so as to dramatically reduce the cost of successive launches. For Thursday's Orbital Flight Test (OFT), however, SpaceX will attempt to launch the massive rocket to orbit for the first time.

If it does reach orbit, the Super Heavy first stage, powered by 33 Raptor engines, will make a hard splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico roughly eight minutes after launch. Starship's upper stage, meanwhile, will make almost an entire lap of Earth in orbit before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii roughly 90 minutes after liftoff.