SpaceX shares images of Starship Booster 9 ahead of second test flight

SpaceX continues to prepare for the second orbital launch attempt of Starship despite concerns over a potential delay caused by the ongoing environmental lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Elon Musk's private space company, likely eager to show that preparations continue uninterrupted, has shared a number of images on Twitter of Booster 9, the Super Heavy prototype that will be used for the massive rocket's second test flight.

Booster 9 prepped for test flight

The new images, shared on 21 July, show SpaceX lifting Booster 9 onto the launch mount under a starry sky at the launch pad at its Starbase facility in South Texas.

The first image shows Booster 9 being lowered onto the orbital mount with all of its 33 Raptor engines visible. The second shows the Super Heavy prototype sitting atop the mount with its engines hidden from view.