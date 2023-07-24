SpaceX shares images of Starship Booster 9 ahead of second test flight

Elon Musk recently stated SpaceX made 'well over a thousand changes' to Starship since its debut flight.
Chris Young
| Jul 24, 2023 10:13 AM EST
Created: Jul 24, 2023 10:13 AM EST
innovation
Booster 9 on the launch pad.
Booster 9 on the launch pad.

SpaceX / Twitter 

SpaceX continues to prepare for the second orbital launch attempt of Starship despite concerns over a potential delay caused by the ongoing environmental lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Elon Musk's private space company, likely eager to show that preparations continue uninterrupted, has shared a number of images on Twitter of Booster 9, the Super Heavy prototype that will be used for the massive rocket's second test flight.

Booster 9 prepped for test flight

The new images, shared on 21 July, show SpaceX lifting Booster 9 onto the launch mount under a starry sky at the launch pad at its Starbase facility in South Texas.

The first image shows Booster 9 being lowered onto the orbital mount with all of its 33 Raptor engines visible. The second shows the Super Heavy prototype sitting atop the mount with its engines hidden from view.

Related

SpaceX's first Starship test flight on 20 April ended with a massive hole in the launch pad and a dramatic rocket explosion. Still, the private space company quickly emphasized the fact that it had collected a wealth of valuable data that would help it improve its chances of reaching orbit during its second test flight.

Since then, Elon Musk announced SpaceX has made "well over a thousand" changes to Starship and that the next orbital launch attempt could take place within a matter of weeks.

Starship is the world's most powerful rocket, having surpassed NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) when it briefly took to the skies on its debut flight. SpaceX designed the massive rocket to be fully reusable in order to drastically reduce the cost of successive launches.

It's all part of Elon Musk's original plan for SpaceX of making human flight to Mars economically feasible and help to turn humanity into an interplanetary species.

Starship's second orbital launch attempt

Ahead of the second test flight, SpaceX will also likely lift Ship 25 onto Booster 9. Ship 25 is a prototype for the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) upper-stage Starship spacecraft. It was recently the subject of an explosive static fire test in preparation for launch.

If all goes to plan for the second test flight, Starship will perform roughly one orbit around Earth before splashing down in the ocean near Hawaii. However, SpaceX employs a fail fast, learn fast mantra, meaning it won't necessarily see another explosion as a failure.

SpaceX shares images of Starship Booster 9 ahead of second test flight
Booster 9 being rolled out to the launch pad.

SpaceX / Twitter 

Irrespective of that, NASA recently expressed concerns that Starship might not be ready for the Artemis III lunar landing, scheduled for 2025 or 2026, implying that the pressure will be on for a successful test flight.

Before the next test flight can happen, the FAA will have to give clearance. This may be delayed by the fact it is currently defending itself against a lawsuit put forward by an environmental group following the first launch of Starship.

The group argues the FAA didn't fully assess the impact of Starship, which subsequently went on to spread debris far and wide, potentially damaging delicate ecosystems in the area surrounding Starbase.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/01/image/jpeg/kIKzBBG1VirRCFievYg079d29lur921XMV93nUSt.jpg
Galactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky Way
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/02/image/jpeg/huA1bBCOQDWYUOKUXf1RpoMIKTHsgrTqRrE4xCq5.jpg
Dinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/10/image/jpeg/j77zlZUC7JUjKtfks96FVQboFbRPHLjVGIzbAPjv.jpg
Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/24/image/jpeg/tT3iz5JSmyAsaR5vZSiciwybL0v7gYwl93yWQEWI.jpg
Space mining startup CEO says asteroid resources can save the planet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/jpeg/4eP9BkpRY17BxF2WpxeEtmo0Y5SAeYsLHk9zu1pW.jpg
Video: First-of-its-kind microscope captures stunning views of the brain
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/17/image/jpeg/3lVaEHmdGXcW9ETFvHe02JerVGBOKDI3y5v29E6n.jpg
Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/png/J1FwhgFqbRGtaJJ3QQSaNdXCgVeWOgfAEzyQ8VaT.png
INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/jpeg/qaSayn7MedmktvMzotuCgx6lSdYyHEylQK597giP.jpg
A new alligator species dating back 230,000 years, identified in Thailand
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/17/image/png/sTk73xHOCLV8Cd26FcKk2PCJjNAXagrc8EK5idnQ.jpg
Harvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktail
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/26/image/jpeg/nuMVXlYm5TVUD8KyT0MjdSwHv7ItkJq24gsBPkMF.jpg
Can the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?
Job Board