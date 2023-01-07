SpaceX Starlink: 3 innovative uses for the super-fast internet service

"One thing that our leadership definitely drives home consistently is impact," Hofeller said. "Where can we have the greatest amount of positive impact for a better future?"

SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, is known for making such utilitarian statements. In a 2020 Tesla earnings call, he declared that the company's mission was to "maximize the area under the curve of customer happiness."

The company launched the first batch of Starlink satellites in 2019. In December 2022, the company announced that it had over one million active subscribers.

Starlink has already provided benefits to students in rural communities looking to work remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as assisting with efforts around the war in Ukraine. As it looks to further expansion, here are the areas where it may have that large-scale impact.

A SpaceX Starlink satellite dish. nndanko/iStock

1: Wifi on planes

Internet on airplanes is not seen as particularly amazing, but Hofeller hinted at a future where getting online in the skies could be far more seamless. On Starlink's website, the company explains that deliveries will start in 2023 with prices around $12,500 to $25,000 per month for clients, with a hardware price of $150,000.

"You're gonna have free wifi," he said. "You walk on the plane, the internet just works."

Hofeller noted that the company has "several deals underway" on this initiative.

2: Precision farming

Hofeller noted that Starlink could help farmers make better decisions around their output to improve their processes.