SpaceX struggles to keep Starlink speed promise, despite impressive launch cadence

Starlink slowdown

According to the new Ookla report, "Starlink speeds decreased in every country we surveyed over the past year as more users sign up for service." The survey highlights the fact that median download speeds dropped between five and 54 percent in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and New Zealand between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022.

In the U.S. specifically, Starlink's median download rate dropped down from over 90 Megabits per second (Mbps) to about 62.5 Mbps. Similar drops were seen in the other countries surveyed.

While 62 Mbps approximately isn't a terrible internet speed, it does serve to highlight several concerns for SpaceX as well as for the global community. SpaceX is already launching satellites into orbit at an unprecedented pace — will it have to increase that launch cadence even further to fulfill the promises made regarding its internet service?

Then there's the fact that astronomers and scientists are organizing to require greater regulation and more research into the potential environmental effects of satellite mega-constellations. In fact, even NASA has warned that Starlink satellites could impede its ability to detect a potentially hazardous asteroid headed towards Earth.