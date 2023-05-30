SpaceX Starship investment almost reaches staggering $5 billion mark

SpaceX is expected to exceed $5 billion invested in its Starship program by the end of the year.

The figure was flagged in court filings and comments by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, according to a report by SpaceNews.

SpaceX's Starship launch system was designed to be fully reusable, dramatically reducing the cost of successive launches. It is part of Musk's original vision for SpaceX to make humanity an interplanetary species by helping to establish a colony on Mars.

The first orbital launch attempt of Starship ended in a dramatic explosion. SpaceX ultimately viewed the test flight as a success, though, as it collected a wealth of valuable data.