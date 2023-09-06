Starship is now 'ready to fly' again, according to Elon Musk

SpaceX's massive Starship rocket is ready to fly again.

The private space company has released images and footage of the fully stacked Starship launch system — made up of the upper stage Ship 25 and the "Super Heavy" first stage prototype Booster 9 — at its Starbase facility in South Texas.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] license approval."

Starship is ready to fly

SpaceX has essentially confirmed that its major pre-flight preparations are complete, having conducted a series of static fire engine tests on both Ship 25 and Booster 9 in recent months.