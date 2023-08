SpaceX officially tested its water deluge system for the second time at its Starship launch pad on Thursday, July 27.

The technology is meant to absorb the majority of the immense exhaust released from the Starship's first-stage boosters, helping to protect the launch pad as well as reducing potentially harmful airborne particles from the launch.

Considerably more powerful than the first test 10 days earlier, the footage is a must-watch for anyone interested in the progress of the Starship project.

Fire and water

Reportedly, the demonstration took place at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, at 2:10 pm Eastern Time. During the test, vast quantities of water shot upwards below the orbital launch mount (OLM) for around 40 seconds. As impressive as this test is, it is still only a fraction of the system's full potential. While the exact details are not officially publically known, SpaceX is on record claiming that it could discharge as much as 350,000 gallons (1.3 million liters) of water during launches of Starship.