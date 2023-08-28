SpaceX performs successful engine test on Starship Booster 9

SpaceX performs successful engine test on Starship Booster 9The latest static fire engine test is part of SpaceX's final preparations for the second test flight of Starship.Chris Young| Aug 28, 2023 10:33 AM ESTCreated: Aug 28, 2023 10:33 AM ESTinnovationThe Booster 9 static fire engine test.SpaceX / X Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.SpaceX has successfully performed another static fire engine test on its Super Heavy prototype, Booster 9.The company is preparing for the second flight test of the massive rocket and CEO Elon Musk recently stated it could happen "soon."However, reports have recently emerged that wildlife officials were left "stunned" by the damage caused by Starship on its first test flight. Starship is almost ready to fly, but it could take a while for SpaceX to get the green light for launch number two.SpaceX prepares for next Starship launchFor its latest static fire engine test, SpaceX fired all 33 Raptor engines on Booster 9 for a few seconds. The test took place at 15:35 EDT on August 25 at SpaceX's Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas. See Also Related Starship to launch 'soon' as SpaceX shows off modifications SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion A Starship space station? NASA wants a modified SpaceX Mars rocket to orbit Earth The private space company stated it carried out a "full duration" firing, lasting approximately six seconds. Static fire tests fire a rocket's engines while anchored to the ground so that it won't take flight, allowing engineers to perform key pre-launch checks and preparations.In a post on Twitter, SpaceX wrote that the "Super Heavy Booster 9 static fire successfully lit all 33 Raptor engines, with all but two running for the full duration. Congratulations to the SpaceX team on this exciting milestone!" The company also shared footage of the test fire.Super Heavy Booster 9 static fire successfully lit all 33 Raptor engines, with all but two running for the full duration. Congratulations to the SpaceX team on this exciting milestone! pic.twitter.com/1hzs768vHg— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 25, 2023This is the second static fire engine test SpaceX has performed on Booster 9. On August 6, the company performed the same test. That time, the Raptor engines fired for only three seconds and four of them shut down during the test.The new static fire test is likely one of the final technical preparations SpaceX has to check off before the second test flight of Starship. However, the company has some regulatory hurdles it must also overcome before Starship can take flight once again.SpaceX has made "over a thousand changes" to StarshipSpaceX will need to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for its second test flight of Starship.The FAA is currently facing a lawsuit filed against it by an environmental group following the first launch of Starship, which blew a crater in the launchpad and sent debris flying far and wide.SpaceX handed a report to the FAA earlier this month detailing changes it has made since Starship's first test flight ended in a manually triggered explosion. The FAA must now decide whether it believes SpaceX has made the necessary changes before approving the next launch — a process that could take several weeks.Musk recently also stated that SpaceX has made "well over a thousand" modifications to Starship, including adding a new "vented interstage" and a heat shield to the top of Booster 9 to allow for a hot-staging separation that would make the upper stage lose less thrust during the separation process.At the time, he also said, "I think the probability this next flight working, getting to orbit, is much higher than the last one. Maybe it’s like 60%."When the second test flight does eventually happen, SpaceX's new water deluge system and fire trench will be properly put to the test, with Starship firing onto the launchpad for a longer period as it slowly lifts itself skyward. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Abandoned sugar mill has oldest traces of plantation slaveryPairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsNew study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravityRechargeable batteries made from waste12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outEarth's retreating glaciers are creating huge alien ecosystemsWorld's most famous frozen corpse has true appearance revealed Job Board