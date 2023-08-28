SpaceX performs successful engine test on Starship Booster 9

SpaceX has successfully performed another static fire engine test on its Super Heavy prototype, Booster 9.

The company is preparing for the second flight test of the massive rocket and CEO Elon Musk recently stated it could happen "soon."

However, reports have recently emerged that wildlife officials were left "stunned" by the damage caused by Starship on its first test flight. Starship is almost ready to fly, but it could take a while for SpaceX to get the green light for launch number two.

SpaceX prepares for next Starship launch

For its latest static fire engine test, SpaceX fired all 33 Raptor engines on Booster 9 for a few seconds. The test took place at 15:35 EDT on August 25 at SpaceX's Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas.